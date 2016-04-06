版本:
BRIEF-RBC CEO expects oil gains since January to hold

April 6 (Reuters) -

* RBC ceo says provision for credit loss remains in line with historic norms

* RBC ceo says expects significant gains that oil markets have made since january will hold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Matt Scuffham)

