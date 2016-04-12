版本:
BRIEF-Scotiabank CEO sees 50 pct of income from overseas in time

April 12 (Reuters) -

* Bank of nova scotia ceo says expects 50 percent of net income to come from overseas operations in time

* Scotiabank ceo says managing energy risk appropriately, thinks market has 'overreacted'

* Scotiabank ceo says "won't see us plant any more flags in new countries" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Matt Scuffham)

