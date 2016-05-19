BRIEF-CPPIB's Wiseman says succeeding Fink not factor in BlackRock move

BRIEF-FDA grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris
* Fda grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris to treat limb girdle muscular dystrophy 2b and removes partial clinical hold for Resolaris
May 19 (Reuters) -
* Cppib's new ceo machin says sees continuation of existing strategy after he succeeds mark wiseman
* Cppib's New Ceo Machin Says Will Continue To Focus On Long Term investment strategy
* Cppib outgoing ceo wiseman says prospect of succeeding larry fink not a factor in move to blackrock
* Cppib's outgoing ceo wiseman said notified board shortly after first contact from blackrock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Matt Scuffham)
* Servicenow Inc - announced it has agreed to acquire DxContinuum in an all-cash transaction expected to close this month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.12, revenue view $17.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S