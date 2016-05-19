版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 20日 星期五 01:59 BJT

BRIEF-CPPIB's Wiseman says succeeding Fink not factor in BlackRock move

May 19 (Reuters) -

* Cppib's new ceo machin says sees continuation of existing strategy after he succeeds mark wiseman

* Cppib's New Ceo Machin Says Will Continue To Focus On Long Term investment strategy

* Cppib outgoing ceo wiseman says prospect of succeeding larry fink not a factor in move to blackrock

* Cppib's outgoing ceo wiseman said notified board shortly after first contact from blackrock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Matt Scuffham)

