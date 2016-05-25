版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 02:51 BJT

BRIEF-BMO says branch count likely to fall over medium term

May 25 (Reuters) -

* Bank of montreal cfo says sees ongoing cost savings upwards of c$200 million from restructuring

* Bank of montreal says likely in medium term that branch count will be slightly down

* Bank of montreal cro says expects increase in loan impairments from current level

* Bank of montreal cro says most of loans becoming impaired in last quarter were from u.s.

* Bank of montreal cfo says cannot say wednesday's restructuring charge will be last bank takes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Matt Scuffham)

