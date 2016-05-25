版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 04:00 BJT

BRIEF-BMO CFO says higher credit provisions "not problematic"

May 25 (Reuters) -

* Bank of montreal cfo says job losses will have some impact on all parts of the bank

* Bank of montreal cfo says number of job cuts larger in retail side of the bank

* Bank of montreal cfo says expects credit provisions to go up but increase "not problematic" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Matt Scuffham)

