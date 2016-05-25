BRIEF-BMO CFO says higher credit provisions "not problematic"

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports qtrly EPS of $0.07
* declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share
* Bank of montreal cfo says job losses will have some impact on all parts of the bank
* Bank of montreal cfo says number of job cuts larger in retail side of the bank
* Bank of montreal cfo says expects credit provisions to go up but increase "not problematic"
* Gigamon announces preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share