公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四

BRIEF-RBC says Fort McMurray impact not material

May 26 (Reuters) -

* CEO says oil loan losses in line with expectations

* CEO says working closely with energy clients to help them manage through cycle

* CRO says impact from Fort McMurray fires will not be material

* CRO Says Bank Is 80 Percent Through Spring Redeterminations With 15-20 percent average cut Further company coverage: (Reporting By Matt Scuffham)

