BRIEF-TD Bank CRO says Fort McMurray impact not material

May 26 Td Bank

* Cfo says fort mcmurray impact not material, "less than 5 cents per share over time"

* Cfo says wildfires to lead to some banking losses, higher insurance claims Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Matt Scuffham)

