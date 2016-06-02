BRIEF-Canadian Western Bank says economic impact of wildfires uncertain

June 2 (Reuters) -

* Canadian Western Bank Ceo Says Has Decreased Loan To-Value in optimum residential mortgages

* Canadian western bank ceo says strategy to increase geographic diversification

* Canadian western bank cfo says sees provisions on energy portfolio as conservative

* Canadian western bank cfo says still challenges to come with alberta economy primarily

* Canadian western bank says uncertainty around what the economic impact of wildfires will be Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Matt Scuffham)