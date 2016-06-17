版本:
BRIEF-RBC says City National pretax profit to top $1 bln by 2020

June 17 (Reuters) -

* Royal bank of canada cfo says city national integration proceeding well and as planned

* Royal Bank Of Canada Cfo Says City National Integration Costs To Be $130-$150 million

* Royal bank of canada cfo says by 2020 city national to generate over $1 billion pretax earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Matt Scuffham)

