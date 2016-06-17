版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 17日 星期五 23:01 BJT

BRIEF-RBC sees "enormous opportunity" for U.S. organic growth

June 17 (Reuters) -

* Royal bank of canada ceo says sees dual brand structure for RBC/city national for foreseeable future

* Royal bank of canada ceo says enormous opportunity to grow organically in u.s.

* Royal bank of canada ceo says if something accelerates organic growth RBC would consider it Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Matt Scuffham)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐