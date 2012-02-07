Toyota Motor <7203.T>-2011/12 group forecast(SEC)

Feb 7 (Reuters) - TOYOTA MOTOR CORP CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 18.30 trln 18.20 trln Operating 270.00 200.00 Pretax 270.00 170.00 Net 200.00 180.00 NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys strong domestic market share and boasts highly efficient and lean production system.. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .