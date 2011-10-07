版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 7日 星期五 12:00 BJT

Daiei <8263.T>-2011/12 parent forecast

Oct 7 (Reuters) -
             DAIEI INC
             PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
 (in billions of yen unless specified)
             Full year to     Full year to
             Feb 29,2012      Feb 29,2012
             LATEST           PREVIOUS
             FORECAST         FORECAST
 Revenues         700.00           720.00     Operating       
 2.00             2.00     Recurring           700 mln        
700 mln
 Net          loss 12.50       loss 12.50        NOTE - Daiei
Inc is a major supermarket chain operator.       For latest
earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
8263.TK1.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐