Suzuki Motor <7269.T>-6mth group results

                SUZUKI MOTOR CORP
                CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 (in billions of yen unless specified)
            6 months ended  6 months ended  Full year to  
Full year ended
               Sep 30, 2011    Sep 30, 2010    Mar 31, 2012
  Mar 31, 2011
               LATEST          YEAR-AGO        COMPANY     
  YEAR-AGO                     H1 RESULTS      H1 RESULTS    
FORECAST        RESULTS     Sales               1.23 trln     
1.32 trln       2.61 trln                                 
(-7.0 pct)     (+11.6 pct)         (+0.1%)              
Operating          64.73           68.81          110.00
                             (-5.9 pct)    (+116.1 pct)    
(+2.9%)                Recurring          67.56         
74.94          125.00                                      
(-9.8 pct)     (+91.8 pct)         (+2.0%)                Net
          32.01           30.41           50.00
                       (+5.3 pct)    (+143.0 pct)      
(+10.7%)                EPS                   Y57.06        
Y54.36          Y89.13                 Diluted      EPS
      Y52.44          Y49.95                               
Annual div                                            Y14.00
   Y13.00
  -Q2 div               Y7.00           Y6.00
            -Q4 div                               Y7.00
  Y7.00
 NOTE - Suzuki Motor Corp is an automaker strong in minicars
and motorcycles.
