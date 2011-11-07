Suzuki Motor <7269.T>-6mth group results

UPDATE 4-Toyota, Suzuki courtship intensifies as partnership talks begin
* Companies say will work toward early realization of partnership
Nov 7 (Reuters) -
SUZUKI MOTOR CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.23 trln 1.32 trln 2.61 trln (-7.0 pct) (+11.6 pct) (+0.1%) Operating 64.73 68.81 110.00
(-5.9 pct) (+116.1 pct)
(+2.9%) Recurring 67.56 74.94 125.00 (-9.8 pct) (+91.8 pct) (+2.0%) Net
32.01 30.41 50.00
(+5.3 pct) (+143.0 pct) (+10.7%) EPS Y57.06 Y54.36 Y89.13 Diluted EPS
Y52.44 Y49.95 Annual div Y14.00
Y13.00 -Q2 div Y7.00 Y6.00
-Q4 div Y7.00
Y7.00
NOTE - Suzuki Motor Corp is an automaker strong in minicars and motorcycles.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7269.TK1.
