Daiei <8263.T>-2011/12 group forecast

Oct 7 (Reuters) -

DAIEI INC

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 865.00 890.00 Operating 5.00 5.00 Recurring 1.20 1.20 Net loss 12.50 loss 12.50 NOTE - Daiei Inc is a major supermarket chain operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8263.TK1.