2011年 10月 7日

Daiei <8263.T>-2011/12 group forecast

Oct 7 (Reuters) -
             DAIEI INC
             CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
 (in billions of yen unless specified)
             Full year to     Full year to
             Feb 29,2012      Feb 29,2012
             LATEST           PREVIOUS
             FORECAST         FORECAST
 Revenues         865.00           890.00     Operating       
 5.00             5.00     Recurring          1.20           
1.20     Net          loss 12.50       loss 12.50        NOTE -
Daiei Inc is a major supermarket chain operator.       For
latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double
click on 8263.TK1.

