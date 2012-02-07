Toyota Motor <7203.T>-2011/12 parent forecast(SEC)

Feb 7 (Reuters) -
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
EARNINGS ESTIMATES
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Sales 8.20 trln 8.10 trln
Operating loss 490.00 loss 530.00 Pretax loss
120.00 loss 160.00 Net loss 60.00 loss
80.00 NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3
automakers. Enjoys
strong domestic market share and boasts highly efficient and
lean production system.. (Figures are reported based on U.S.
accounting rules.) For latest earnings estimates made by
Toyo Keizai, please double click on .