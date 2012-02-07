版本:
Toyota Motor <7203.T>-2011/12 group forecast(SEC)

Feb 7 (Reuters) -
                TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
                CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES

                Full year to     Full year to
                March 31,2012    March 31,2012
                LATEST           PREVIOUS
                FORECAST         FORECAST
 Sales             18.30 trln       18.20 trln
 Operating        270.00           200.00     Pretax         
270.00           170.00     Net              200.00         
180.00
    NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3
automakers. Enjoys
 strong domestic market share and boasts highly efficient and
lean production system.. (Figures are reported based on U.S.
accounting rules.)
    For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on .

