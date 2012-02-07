Toyota Motor <7203.T>-2011/12 group forecast(SEC)

Feb 7 (Reuters) -
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Sales 18.30 trln 18.20 trln
Operating 270.00 200.00 Pretax
270.00 170.00 Net 200.00
180.00
NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3
automakers. Enjoys
strong domestic market share and boasts highly efficient and
lean production system.. (Figures are reported based on U.S.
accounting rules.)
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
