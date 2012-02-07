版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 7日 星期二 14:25 BJT

Toyota Motor <7203.T>-3qtr group results(SEC)

Feb 7 (Reuters) -
                   TOYOTA MOTOR
                   CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

                3 months ended  3 months ended
                  Dec 31, 2011    Dec 31, 2010
                  LATEST          YEAR-AGO                   
RESULTS         RESULTS     Sales               4.87 trln     
4.67 trln
                    (+4.1 pct)                Operating       
149.68           99.07                       (+51.1 pct)
        Pretax            198.60          129.67
       (+53.2 pct)                Net                80.94
     93.63                       (-13.5 pct)                EPS
                  Y25.81          Y29.86
 Diluted               Y25.81          Y29.86
  EPS
    NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3
automakers. Enjoys
 strong domestic market share and boasts
 highly efficient and lean production system.

