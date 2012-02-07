Toyota Motor <7203.T>-3qtr group results(SEC)

Feb 7 (Reuters) -
TOYOTA MOTOR
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
3 months ended 3 months ended
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO
RESULTS RESULTS Sales 4.87 trln
4.67 trln
(+4.1 pct) Operating
149.68 99.07 (+51.1 pct)
Pretax 198.60 129.67
(+53.2 pct) Net 80.94
93.63 (-13.5 pct) EPS
Y25.81 Y29.86
Diluted Y25.81 Y29.86
EPS
NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3
automakers. Enjoys
strong domestic market share and boasts
highly efficient and lean production system.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on .