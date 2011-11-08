版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 8日 星期二 14:00 BJT

Toyota Motor <7203.T>-6mth group results(SEC)

Nov 8 (Reuters) -
                TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
                CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 (in billions of yen unless specified)
            6 months ended  6 months ended
               Sep 30, 2011    Sep 30, 2010
               LATEST          YEAR-AGO                   
H1 RESULTS      H1 RESULTS  Sales               8.02 trln     
9.68 trln
                (-17.2 pct)     (+15.5 pct)
 Operating     loss 32.57     prft 323.12     Pretax       
loss 1.40     prft 392.07     Net                81.58        
289.16                       (-71.8 pct)                EPS
           Y26.02          Y92.21
 Diluted      EPS                  Y26.02          Y92.21
 Annual div   -Q2 div              Y20.00          Y50.00
 NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3
automakers. Enjoys
 strong domestic market share and boasts
 highly efficient and lean production system..
 (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S.
  securities and Exchange Commission.)
 For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7203.TK1.

