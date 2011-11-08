Toyota Motor <7203.T>-6mth group results(SEC)

Nov 8 (Reuters) -
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO
H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS Sales 8.02 trln
9.68 trln
(-17.2 pct) (+15.5 pct)
Operating loss 32.57 prft 323.12 Pretax
loss 1.40 prft 392.07 Net 81.58
289.16 (-71.8 pct) EPS
Y26.02 Y92.21
Diluted EPS Y26.02 Y92.21
Annual div -Q2 div Y20.00 Y50.00
NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3
automakers. Enjoys
strong domestic market share and boasts
highly efficient and lean production system..
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S.
securities and Exchange Commission.)
