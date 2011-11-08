Toyota Motor <7203.T>-6-month group forecast(SEC)

Nov 8 (Reuters) -

TOYOTA MOTOR CORP

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 8.02 trln 8.10 trln Operating loss 32.57 loss 40.00 Pretax loss 1.40 nil Net 81.58 70.00 NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys strong domestic market share and boasts highly efficient and lean production system.. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7203.TK1.