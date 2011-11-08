Toyota Motor <7203.T>-6-month group forecast(SEC)

UPDATE 1-Shell looking to sell stake in Danish venture -banking sources
* Sale of stake would mark Shell's exit from Denmark (Adds details, background)
Nov 8 (Reuters) -
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 8.02 trln 8.10 trln Operating loss 32.57 loss 40.00 Pretax loss 1.40 nil Net 81.58 70.00 NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys strong domestic market share and boasts highly efficient and lean production system.. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7203.TK1.
* Sale of stake would mark Shell's exit from Denmark (Adds details, background)
* Venbio Select Advisor Llc - institutional shareholder services endorses full slate of Venbio nominees at Immunomedics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Iradimed Corporation announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results