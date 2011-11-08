版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 8日 星期二 14:00 BJT

Toyota Motor <7203.T>-6-month group forecast(SEC)

Nov 8 (Reuters) -
             TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
             CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
 (in billions of yen unless specified)
             6 months to      6 months to
             Sept 30,2011     Sept 30,2011
             LATEST           PREVIOUS
             FORECAST         FORECAST
 Sales              8.02 trln        8.10 trln
 Operating    loss 32.57       loss 40.00     Pretax       loss
1.40              nil     Net               81.58        
  70.00        NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3
automakers. Enjoys
 strong domestic market share and boasts highly efficient and
lean production system.. (Figures are reported based on U.S.
accounting rules.)       For latest earnings estimates made by
Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7203.TK1.

