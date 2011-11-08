Toyota Motor <7203.T>-2qtr group results(SEC)

Nov 8 (Reuters) -
TOYOTA MOTOR
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO
RESULTS RESULTS Sales 4.57 trln
4.81 trln
Operating 75.39 111.46
(-32.4 pct) Pretax 79.13
129.07 (-38.7 pct) Net
80.42 98.69 (-18.5
pct) EPS Y25.65
Y31.47
Diluted Y25.65 Y31.47
EPS
NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3
automakers. Enjoys
strong domestic market share and boasts
highly efficient and lean production system.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S.
securities and Exchange Commission.)
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7203.TK1.