Catcher says China plant to fully reopen by end Oct

TAIPEI Oct 26 Catcher Technology , a casing supplier for Apple Inc , said on Wednesday its China plant will be fully reopened at end of this month.

Catcher said earlier in October that a partial production halt at the factory, ordered by Chinese authorities after complaints about pollution, would affect October sales by 20 percent. (Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Writing by Faith Hung)

