Catcher says China plant to fully reopen by end Oct

GfK says Primestone Capital raises stake to 5 pct from 3.21 pct
FRANKFURT, Feb 6 Investment fund Primestone Capital has raised its stake in German research firm GfK to 5 percent from 3.21 percent, GfK said in a statement on Monday.
TAIPEI Oct 26 Catcher Technology , a casing supplier for Apple Inc , said on Wednesday its China plant will be fully reopened at end of this month.
Catcher said earlier in October that a partial production halt at the factory, ordered by Chinese authorities after complaints about pollution, would affect October sales by 20 percent. (Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Writing by Faith Hung)
FRANKFURT, Feb 6 Investment fund Primestone Capital has raised its stake in German research firm GfK to 5 percent from 3.21 percent, GfK said in a statement on Monday.
MOSCOW, Feb 6 Russia's Detsky Mir toy seller revised price guidance for an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares down to 85-90 roubles per share from previous guidance of 85-105 roubles per share, a financial market source told Reuters on Monday.
Feb 6 Hasbro Inc, the No. 2 U.S. toymaker, bucked the glum holiday-quarter trend, as it reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, helped by strong demand for Disney princess dolls and board games.