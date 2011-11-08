版本:
Toyota Motor <7203.T>-2011/12 group forecast(SEC)

Nov 8 (Reuters) -
             TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
             CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
 (in billions of yen unless specified)
             Full year to     Full year to
             March 31,2012    March 31,2012
             LATEST           PREVIOUS
             FORECAST         FORECAST
 Sales                 -            19.00 trln
 Operating             -           450.00     Pretax
 -           500.00     Net                   -         
390.00     EPS                   - yen       124.37 yen
 NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3
automakers. Enjoys
 strong domestic market share and boasts highly efficient and
lean production system.. (Figures are reported based on U.S.
accounting rules.)
 For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7203.TK1.

