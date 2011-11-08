Toyota Motor <7203.T>-2011/12 group forecast(SEC)

Nov 8 (Reuters) -

TOYOTA MOTOR CORP

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales - 19.00 trln Operating - 450.00 Pretax

- 500.00 Net - 390.00 EPS - yen 124.37 yen

NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys strong domestic market share and boasts highly efficient and lean production system.. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules.)

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7203.TK1.