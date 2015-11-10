版本:
BRIEF-TSMC says October sales T$81.74 billion, up 1.2 pct y/y

Nov 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co :

* Says October sales T$81.74 billion (Sep T$64.51 billion, Oct 2014 T$80.74 billion)

* Says October sales +1.2 percent on year

* Says January-October sales +16.2 percent on year at T$721.72 billion Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1MdcgHK] Further company coverage: (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

