BRIEF-TSMC says Q4 net profit T$72.84 bln (market consensus T$68.53 bln)

Jan 14 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd :

* Says Q4 net profit T$72.84 billion (market consensus T$68.53 billion) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by James Pomfret)

