公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 15日 星期一 13:38 BJT

BRIEF-TSMC says January sales fall 18.7 pct on year to T$70.86 bln

Feb 15 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co :

* Says January sales T$70.86 billion (Dec 2015 T$58.35 billion, Jan 2015 T$87.12 billion)

* Says January sales down 18.7 percent on year Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/PuEXUE) Further company coverage: (Reporting by J.R. Wu)

