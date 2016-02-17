BRIEF-TSMC cuts Q1 margin guidance due to Feb 6 quake in Taiwan

Feb 17 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

* Sees Q1 gross margin falling to 44%-46% due to quake, versus earlier guidance for 47%-49%

* Sees Q1 operating margin falling to 33.5%-35.5%, versus earlier guidance for 36.5%-38.5%

* Sees Q1 revenue T$201 billion ($6.03 billion) - T$203 billion versus earlier estimate of T$198 billion - T$201 billion

* Earthquake on Feb. 6 hit southern Taiwan city of Tainan hardest, where TSMC has manufacturing plants. At the time, TSMC had said Q1 shipments would be mostly unaffected.

* Says company believes all earthquake-related costs and expenses have been accounted for in the revised first quarter guidance Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/PuEXUE] Further company coverage: ($1 = 33.3510 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by J.R. Wu)