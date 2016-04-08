BRIEF-TSMC says March sales T$73.09 bln, up 1.1 pct y/y; Q1 sales down 8.3 pct

April 8 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) :

* Says March sales T$73.09 billion ($2.25 billion) (February T$59.55 billion, March 2015 T$72.27 billion)

* Says March sales up 1.1 percent on year

* Says Q1 sales down 8.3 percent on year to T$203.5 billion Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1MdcgHK) Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.4220 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by J.R. Wu)