中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 7日

BRIEF-TSMC says September sales T$89.70 bln, up 39 pct y/y

Oct 7 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co says:

* September sales T$89.70 billion (Aug T$94.31 billion, Sept 2015 T$64.51 billion)

* September sales up 39.0 percent on year

* January-September sales +7.1 percent on year to T$685.71 billion Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2dP5GsO] Further company coverage: (Reporting by J.R. Wu)

