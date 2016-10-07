BRIEF-TSMC says September sales T$89.70 bln, up 39 pct y/y

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
Oct 7 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co says:
* September sales T$89.70 billion (Aug T$94.31 billion, Sept 2015 T$64.51 billion)
* September sales up 39.0 percent on year
* January-September sales +7.1 percent on year to T$685.71 billion Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2dP5GsO] Further company coverage: (Reporting by J.R. Wu)
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: