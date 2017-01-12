BRIEF-TSMC guides slightly lower Q1 revenue vs Q4, margins seen holding steady

Jan 12 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co
* Guides Q1 revenue T$236 billion ($7.44 billion) - T$239
billion
* Guides Q1 gross margin 51.5 percent-53.5 percent (versus
52.3 percent in Q4 2016)
* Guides Q1 operating margin 40.5 percent-42.5 percent
(versus 41.9 percent in Q4 2016)
* Says sees 2017 global smartphone shipment units +6 percent
* Says expects its 2017 revenue to grow 5 percent to 10
percent in U.S. dollar terms
($1 = 31.7270 Taiwan dollars)
