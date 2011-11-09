Pioneer <6773.T>-6mth group results

Nov 9 (Reuters) -

PIONEER CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO YEAR-AGO

H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS RESULTS Sales

213.73 226.68

(-5.7 pct) (+11.3 pct) Operating 7.00 6.67

(+5.0 pct) Recurring 5.07 5.45

(-7.0 pct) Net

1.51 7.65

(-80.3 pct) EPS

Y4.69 Y23.84 EPS

Y22.76 Annual div -Q2 div nil nil

NOTE - Pioneer Corp is a major maker of high-end audio equipment and car audio.

