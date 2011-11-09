版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Pioneer <6773.T>-6mth group results

Nov 9 (Reuters) -
                PIONEER  CORP
                CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 (in billions of yen unless specified)
            6 months ended  6 months ended  Full year ended
               Sep 30, 2011    Sep 30, 2010    Mar 31, 2011
               LATEST          YEAR-AGO        YEAR-AGO
            H1 RESULTS      H1 RESULTS      RESULTS    Sales
         213.73          226.68
             (-5.7 pct)     (+11.3 pct)              
Operating           7.00            6.67
             (+5.0 pct)                              
Recurring           5.07            5.45
             (-7.0 pct)                                Net
           1.51            7.65
      (-80.3 pct)                                EPS
        Y4.69          Y23.84                  EPS
                    Y22.76                 Annual div   -Q2
div                  nil             nil
 NOTE - Pioneer  Corp is a major maker of high-end audio
equipment
 and car audio.
 For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
