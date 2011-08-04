版本:
Nikkei rises on BOJ's easing

TOKYO Aug 4 The Nikkei benchmark extended gains on Thursday after the central bank said it would increase asset buying.

The Bank Of Japan said it would boost the size of its fund for asset buying to 15 trillion yen from 10 trillion yen.

The Nikkei was up 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Joseph Radford)

