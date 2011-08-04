Nikkei rises on BOJ's easing

BRIEF-GM says Jan China vehicle sales -24 percent y/y
* Jan China vehicle sales total 321,264, -24 percent y/y, versus -2.3 percent y/y in Dec Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2kQJmW6] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
TOKYO Aug 4 The Nikkei benchmark extended gains on Thursday after the central bank said it would increase asset buying.
The Bank Of Japan said it would boost the size of its fund for asset buying to 15 trillion yen from 10 trillion yen.
The Nikkei was up 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Jan China vehicle sales total 88,432, -32 pct y/y, versus +21 percent y/y in Dec Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
* Softbank near first closing of $100 billion tech fund - Bloomberg, citing sources