Southeastern wants emergency Olympus shareholders meet

TOKYO Dec 1 Olympus shareholder Southeastern Asset Management on Thursday called for the disgraced camera maker to hold an emergency shareholders' meeting, to allow shareholders to choose candidates for new board members.

Southeastern Asset Management also said Olympus needs a new board of trustworthy and credible directors and corporate auditors, with a majority of independent directors.

