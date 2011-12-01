Southeastern wants emergency Olympus shareholders meet

BRIEF-Manchester United PLC Q2 basic earnings per share 10.69 pence
* Manchester United PLC says Q2 adjusted basic earnings per share 10.63 pence
TOKYO Dec 1 Olympus shareholder Southeastern Asset Management on Thursday called for the disgraced camera maker to hold an emergency shareholders' meeting, to allow shareholders to choose candidates for new board members.
Southeastern Asset Management also said Olympus needs a new board of trustworthy and credible directors and corporate auditors, with a majority of independent directors.
* Manchester United PLC says Q2 adjusted basic earnings per share 10.63 pence
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP reported lower-than-expected earnings on Thursday as losses in privately held investments that have yet to be realized dragged on overall performance.
* Tremor Video reports strong full-year and record fourth-quarter 2016 financial results; announces ceo transition