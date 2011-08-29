Topix trims gains after Noda wins vote to be PM

TOKYO Aug 29 Japan's Topix stock index trimmed gains on Monday after Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda won the ruling party leadership run-off vote to become Japan's next prime minister after defeating Trade Minister Banri Kaieda.

"When Noda was finance minister, he gained a reputation as a fiscal conservative, so his election could be a negative factor weighing on stocks. But we don't see a big impact on stocks from political developments," said Nagayuki Yamagishi, investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

The broader Topix index trimmed gains to be up 0.2 percent at 757.83. At one point it had erased gains to be flat.

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)