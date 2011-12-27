版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 27日 星期二 14:19 BJT

NTT Docomo to develop smartphone chips with Samsung, others

TOKYO Dec 27 NTT Docomo Inc, Japan's biggest mobile phone service operator, said Tuesday it will partner with South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co and other Japanese firms to develop chips for smartphones.

Docomo and Samsung will be joined by NEC Corp Panasonic Corp and Fujitsu Ltd in the venture. Docomo will invest $5.8 million to create a subsidiary in preparation for the start of the partnership, it said in a statement.

Fabricating chips will help the companies reduce their reliance on components supplied by Qualcomm Inc, which dominates the market for semiconductors used in smartphones.

