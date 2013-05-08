版本:
TABLE-Toyota Motor -Q4 group results (SEC)

May 08 (Reuters)- 
            Toyota Motor Corp
            CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                 3 months ended  3 months ended      Year to    
                  Mar 31, 2013    Mar 31, 2012     Mar 31, 2014   
                     LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY    
                    RESULTS         RESULTS         FORECAST     
    Sales           5.84 trln       5.70 trln                                   

    Operating        502.30          238.50                                     

    Pretax           477.80          235.60                                     

    Net              313.90          121.00                                     

    NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys   strong domestic market share and boasts   highly efficient and lean production system..
    For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
