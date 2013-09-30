Japan govt econ stimulus package draft doesn't have income-tax cut

TOKYO, Sept 30 The Japanese government will
avoid cutting the income tax in an economic stimulus package,
while including tax breaks for companies, according to a draft
of the package seen by Reuters on Monday.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered his government to craft
the package to cushion the economy from a planned increase in
the nation's sales tax. Government sources have said Abe on
Tuesday will go ahead with the plan to raise the tax in April to
8 percent from 5 percent.
Most of the elements of the stimulus package, expected to
total about 5 trillion yen ($50.89 billion), have already been
hammered out, but income-tax cuts and measures for individuals
compromise the final area of negotiation.
The draft package, as expected, call for bringing forward by
one year, to next April, the end of a special corporate tax
earmarked for reconstruction from the 2011 earthquake and
tsunami.
But the draft says that bringing forward the end of a
similar extra tax on incomes "would be difficult."