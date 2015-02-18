版本:
BRIEF-Sony CEO: wants to resume dividend payments from FY2015/16

Feb 18 Sony Corp Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai said:

- to encourage head of each unit to be responsible for decision-making including M&A

- wants to resume dividend payments from 2015/16 financial year

