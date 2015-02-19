BRIEF-Japan Display considering building new plant -Nikkan Kogyo

Feb 20 Japan Display Inc :

* Considering building new plant in Ishikawa, central Japan - Japan's Nikkan Kogyo newspaper

* New Japan Display plant would supply screen panels for Apple devices - Nikkan Kogyo

* Total investment seen at over 200 billion yen ($1.7 billion), in talks for Apple to shoulder much of this amount - Nikkan Kogyo

* Plant would aim to begin operations in 2016 - Nikkan Kogyo Source text, in Japanese: here

($1 = 119.0300 yen)