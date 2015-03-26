BRIEF-Sumitomo Mitsui Trust considering purchase of Citigroup's Japan credit card unit

March 27 (Reuters) -

* Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc issues statement after media report that it plans to purchase Citigroup's credit card unit in Japan

* Sumitomo Mitsui Trust says report not based on any company announcements

* Sumitomo Mitsui Trust says considering purchase of Citigroup's Japan credit card unit, no decision has been made Further company coverage: (Reporting by Chris Gallagher)