公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五

BRIEF-Toshiba CEO: won't rule out further asset sales, no plans for now

March 18 (Reuters) -

* Toshiba CEO: no plan to sell more businesses for now, but won't rule out further asset sales

* Toshiba ceo: doesn't know what U.S. Department of Justice is trying to investigate (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki)

