版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 4日 星期四 16:14 BJT

BRIEF-Sumitomo Rubber says to end partnership with Goodyear

June 4 Japan's Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd :

* Says to end tie-up with Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co

* Had said earlier this week it was in talks with Goodyear about possible dissolution of their alliance agreement Source text for Eikon: Statement from Goodyear:

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Chris Gallagher)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐