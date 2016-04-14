版本:
BRIEF-Kyushu Electric says no irregularities at its Sendai nuclear plant - Kyodo

April 14 - Kyushu Electric says no irregularities at its Sendai, Genkai nuclear plants after Japan earthquake - Kyodo (Reporting By Osamu Tsukimori)

