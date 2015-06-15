BRIEF-Fast Retailing, Accenture announce partnership for digital innovation in customer service

United domestic flights grounded due to 'IT issue'
Jan 22 United Airlines said it had grounded all domestic flights due to an "IT issue" on Sunday, company spokeswoman Maddie King said.
June 15 Fast Retailing, Accenture PLC :
* Announce global partnership
* Announce partnership towards digital innovation in customer service
* Say partnership may be formalised in a joint venture between them in longer term
* Say under initiative, Accenture to build technology platform to collect customer insights to enable customised experience for customers
* Say Accenture will help Fast Retailing recruit talent to build enhanced customer experience team Further company coverage: (Reporting by Chris Gallagher)
SYDNEY, Jan 23 The Australian government is drawing up a list of key infrastructure assets, including power grids and ports and has set up a new body that will scrutinise foreign-led bids to see if there are national security issues, it said on Monday.
* Yahoo faces SEC probe over massive data breaches that focuses on whether company appropriately disclosed them to investors - CNBC, citing DJ