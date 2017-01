BRIEF-Toyota sees 2015 groupwide global sales of 10.12 mln vehicles

Aug 4 Toyota Motor Corp :

* Says sees 2015 groupwide global sales of 10.12 million vehicles versus previous forecast of 10.15 million

* Says sees 2015 groupwide global production of 10.20 million vehicles versus previous forecast of 10.21 million

* Says sees 2015 parent-only global sales of 9.15 million vehicles versus previous forecast of 9.18 million

* Says expects fy2015/16 global group sales of 8.95 million vehicles versus previous forecast of 8.9 million

* Says expects fy2015/16 n.america sales of 2.85 million vehicles versus previous forecast of 2.83 million

* Says expects fy2015/16 japan sales of 2.17 million vehicles versus previous forecast of 2.12 million

* Says expects fy2015/16 asia sales of 1.42 million vehicles versus previous forecast of 1.44 million

* Says expects fy2015/16 europe sales of 840,000 vehicles versus previous forecast of 820,000

* Says assumes dollar rate of 117 yen in fy2015/16 versus previous assumption of 115 yen

* Says assumes euro rate of 127 yen in fy2015/16 versus previous assumption of 125 yen Further company coverage: (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi)