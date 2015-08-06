版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 8月 6日 星期四 14:13 BJT

BRIEF-SoftBank says sees 'light at the end of the tunnel' for Sprint

Aug 6 (Reuters) -

* SoftBank says sees "light at the end of the tunnel" for Sprint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando)

