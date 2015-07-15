版本:
BRIEF-Intrepid Aviation: will withdraw disputed claim for 30 bln yen from Skymark if Delta accepted as sponsor

July 15 (Reuters) -

* Intrepid Aviation says will withdraw disputed claim for 30 billion yen ($243 million) from Skymark Airlines Inc if Delta Air Lines is accepted as sponsor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 123.4200 yen) (Reporting by Tim Kelly)

