版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 7月 27日 星期一 08:13 BJT

BRIEF-Mitsubishi Motors: to transfer U.S. Outlander production to Japan

July 27 Mitsubishi Motors Corp says:

- to end production at its U.S. car factory at end of November

- to transfer production of Outlander SUV to Okazaki plant in Japan

- to continue supplying cars to u.s. From Japan, Thailand

- to look for buyer for U.S. factory

Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐