BRIEF-Honda: new Brazil car plant to start slightly later than planned

July 31 Honda Motor Co Executive Vice President Tetsuo Iwamura says:

- New Brazil car plant to start production next March, slightly later than original plan of 2015

- China sales strong, expect to achieve annual sales target of 950,000 cars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi)

