BRIEF-Toyota announces new line at Tianjin JV plant, production to start by mid-2018

Aug 4 Toyota Motor Corp says:

- China joint venture plant with China FAW Group Corp to add new production line in Tianjin, production to start by mid-2018

- new line in Tianjin to have annual production capacity of 100,000 vehicles, to invest about 59 billion yen ($475 million)

- to end production at existing line at Tianjin plant by end-2017, joint venture's total output capacity to stay the same

Further company coverage: ($1 = 123.9800 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim)

