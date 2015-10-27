版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 28日 星期三 07:54 BJT

BRIEF-Mitsui & Co: to sell stake in SVAA to Dow Chemical for about $200 mln

Oct 28 Japan's Mitsui & Co says:

- reached agreement to sell its entire stake in Santa Vitoria Acucar e Alcool Ltda (SVAA) to Dow Chemical Co for about $200 million

